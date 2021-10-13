Wendy Williams extends break from show amid health complications

Wendy Williams will take longer to return to her eponymous talk show.

According to the host's production company Debmar-Mercury, Wendy will extending her break from the show due to health concerns.

The show, however, will go on and will start “airing originals” on Oct. 18, “with an exciting lineup of guest hosts and panels to be announced shortly,” the announcement read on Tuesday.

About her health, insiders reveal that she is getting better every passing day but still requires more time to get back in shape.

“She is making progress, but is experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ Disease and her thyroid condition,” the statement continued. “It has been determined that more time is needed before she is able to return to her live hosting duties.”