Wednesday Oct 13 2021
IHImtiaz Hussain

BISE Larkana announces matric results

IHImtiaz Hussain

Wednesday Oct 13, 2021

Matric students solving their exam paper at an examination centre in Sukkur on Monday, July 05, 2021. — PPI/File
  • 49,648 students from Science Group appeared for exam.
  • 44,643 passed the examination.
  • A total of 4,419 failed in examination.

SUKKUR: Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana on Wednesday announced the results of grade 10's annual examinations.

BISE Controller Examination Fakhurddin said a total of 49,648 candidates appeared in the Annual Examination of Science Group, out of which 44,663 candidates have passed and 4,419 failed. 

Similarly, 7,079 candidates secured A-one grade and 14,323 A-grade, 13,424 B-grade, 6,892 C-grade, 1,813 D-grade, and 23 were awarded E-grade.

The results of 194 candidates have been withheld due to non-submission of fees and incomplete paperwork. 

1,654 students appeared in matric's General Group, none of the candidates secured A-one grade, 45 A-grade, 339 B-grade, 472 C-grade, 248 D-grade, and 3 E-grade. 

