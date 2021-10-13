BISE Larkana announces matric results

Wednesday Oct 13, 2021
SUKKUR: Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana on Wednesday announced the results of grade 10's annual examinations.
BISE Controller Examination Fakhurddin said a total of 49,648 candidates appeared in the Annual Examination of Science Group, out of which 44,663 candidates have passed and 4,419 failed.
Similarly, 7,079 candidates secured A-one grade and 14,323 A-grade, 13,424 B-grade, 6,892 C-grade, 1,813 D-grade, and 23 were awarded E-grade.
The results of 194 candidates have been withheld due to non-submission of fees and incomplete paperwork.
1,654 students appeared in matric's General Group, none of the candidates secured A-one grade, 45 A-grade, 339 B-grade, 472 C-grade, 248 D-grade, and 3 E-grade.