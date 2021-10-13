PTI seeks explanation from Amir Dogar over recent interview

PTI seeks explanation from Dogar over his comments regarding the former ISI DG in a recent interview to a private TV channel.

Says that Dogar’s comments in the interview created a “wrong perception” politically.

Dogar had said PM Imran Khan wanted Lt Gen Faiz Hameed to continue as the director-general of the ISI.

The ruling PTI has sought an explanation from the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political Affairs and PTI's Chief Whip in the National Assembly Amir Dogar over his recent interview with a private TV channel regarding the former Inter-Services Intelligence director-general (DG) Lt General Faiz Hameed.

PTI says that Dogar’s comments in the interview created a “wrong perception” politically.

'PM Imran wanted Lt Gen Hameed to continue service'

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan wanted Lt Gen Faiz Hameed to continue as the director-general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) amid the evolving situation in Afghanistan, Dogarhad said Tuesday.

"The prime minister wanted Lt Gen Faiz Hameed to serve for a few more months," Dogar, the special assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs said during an interview with a private TV channel.

The chief whip said the premier, during Tuesday's cabinet meeting, had mentioned that respect for the army and for the prime minister go hand in hand, adding the government wants to be on the same page with all the institutions.

The prime minister, according to Dogar, had noted that Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum was also a good professional soldier.

Dogar said three to five names will be put forward before the prime minister and he will pick the new DG ISI from them. "The prime minister said he has no egoistical concerns (when it comes to the appointment)."

The prime minister's body language during his meeting with Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa remained positive and he was satisfied. "He told the cabinet that he had an exemplary relationship with the army chief."

Meanwhile, Parliamentary Secretary Barrister Maleeka Bokhari, speaking during Geo News' programme "Capital Talk", questioned why was the notification for the DG ISI's appointment being termed as a "crisis".

"This is not a big issue but people are trying to make a mountain out of a molehill," the PTI lawmaker had said.