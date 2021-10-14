 
pakistan
Thursday Oct 14 2021
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

PM Imran Khan convenes emergency meeting of PTI's parliamentarians: sources

Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

Thursday Oct 14, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: Geo.tv/ file
  • PM Imran Khan convenes an emergency parliamentary meeting of the ruling party.
  • Premier to take PTI members into confidence on important national issues, say sources.
  • PTI parliamentarians protest over being called for the meeting by chief whip Malik Aamir Dogar at the last minute.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened an emergency meeting of the ruling party’s parliamentary group at Parliament House today (Thursday) to discuss important national issues, sources told Geo News.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at Parliament House Committee Room 2 and the premier has reached the venue.

The prime minister will take the PTI members into confidence on important national issues, the sources said, adding that several PTI members protested on being suddenly called for the meeting by chief whip of the PTI, Malik Aamir Dogar.

They reportedly questioned why an emergency meeting had been called at the last minute, saying it would take time to reach Islamabad.

Read more: Electoral reforms: Govt summons joint session of Parliament 

Dogar responded by saying that he is only communicating the instructions he received, the sources said.

News of PTI's emergency meeting comes before the start of a joint session of Parliament today to table important bills.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan said that a summary for the joint session had been sent to the president by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

Sources privy to the matter said that a hectic legislative agenda was on the cards.

It is likely that the government's bill of electoral reforms, which features the introduction of electronic voting machines and I-voting facility for overseas Pakistanis, and an ordinance concerning the powers of the National Accountability Bureau will be tabled in the joint session of Parliament today.

