Thursday Oct 14 2021
PCB suspends cricketer Zeeshan Malik under anti-corruption code

Thursday Oct 14, 2021

Northen player Zeeshan Malik.
LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has provisionally suspended Zeeshan Malik of the Northern Cricket Association under Article 4.7.1 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code.

The PCB stated that the player cannot take part in any cricket-related activity pending the investigation being carried out by the board's Anti-Corruption Unit.

Zeeshan Malik last played in the National T20 Cup semi-final against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and scored 29 off 21.

“As this is an ongoing investigation, the PCB will not make any further comments,” the statement added.

What is Article 4.7.1?

Where either: (a) the PCB decides to charge a Participant with an offence under this Anti-Corruption Code; or (b) the PCB considers that there are other exceptional circumstances relevant to a Participant (for example, where any relevant police authority has arrested and/or charged a Participant with an offence under any relevant criminal law in respect of facts or circumstances that may also constitute an offence under this Anti-Corruption Code), it shall have the discretion, in circumstances where it considers that the integrity of the sport could otherwise be seriously undermined, to Provisionally Suspend the Participant pending the Anti-Corruption Tribunal’s determination of whether he/she has committed an offence. Any decision to Provisionally Suspend the Participant will be communicated to the Participant in writing, with a copy sent at the same time to the ICC and, where applicable, the National Cricket Federation to which the Participant is affiliated.

