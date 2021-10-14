Decision of DG ISI's appointment will be made in atmosphere of trust: Fawad Chaudhry

Fawad Chaudhry addressing a press conference in Islamabad on October 14, 2021. — YouTube/Hum News

Fawad Chaudhry briefs media about matters discussed in PM Imran Khan’s meeting with parliamentary leaders.

Says DG ISI will be appointed "soon".

Says Pakistan’s stance is that we shouldn’t abandon Afghanistan in this situation.

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said that "the decision regarding the appointment of the director general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) will be made in an atmosphere of trust".

While addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Thursday, Chaudhry quoted the premier as saying that the "ambiguity regarding the appointment has been cleared".

“PM Imran Khan said that civil-military relations have never been as good in the entire history of the country as they are now,” said Chaudhry.

He said that the premier said that the honour and the dignity of army is dear to the entire country.

The federal minister said that PM Imran Khan and army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa "settle every issue together through consultation".

“The same mechanism was adopted on the matter of the appointment of ISI DG,” said Chaudhry.

The minister said that the DG ISI will be appointed "soon" with the process already "underway".

Briefing the media about the matters discussed in the meeting, Chaudhry said that Afghanistan remained the focus of discussions.

He said that PM Imran Khan took the parliamentarian party members into confidence over the situation in the neighbouring country.

“Currently, Pakistan’s stance is that we shouldn’t abandon Afghanistan in this situation and assistance for it on humanitarian grounds must continue,” said Chaudhry

“We are helping our Afghan brothers and want that the entire world to help the Afghans.”

He said that Pakistan relaxed visa conditions for Afghans and increased bilateral trade.

The international community should also put its effort into maintaining stability in Afghanistan, he added.

Chaudhry said that PM Imran Khan also talked about inflation and said the increase in international prices is the reason behind the recent surge in inflation in Pakistan.

The minister said that the international price for petrol, which was earlier at $40 per litre has now crossed $80.

Chaudhry said that the government has framed a new economic policy to deal with the issue of inflation.

The minister announced that the government is going to launch three big projects in the month of November — Sehat Card, Kisan Card and Ehsas Card.

“The Sehat Card has been distributed in the entire province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and now it is Punjab’s turn,” said Chaudhry.



