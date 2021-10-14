 
pakistan
Thursday Oct 14 2021
US Charge d' Affairs to Pakistan Angela Aggeler meets Maryam Nawaz, Shahbaz Sharif

Thursday Oct 14, 2021

US Charge d Affairs to Pakistan Angela Aggeler (L) and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz (R). Photo: Twitter/@MaryamNSharif
  • Maryam says PML-N wants peace, development, and prosperity for the Afghan people, women, and children.
  • In a separate meeting, Shahbaz Sharif and Angela Aggeler exchange views on the regional situation as well as the political milieu of Pakistan.
  • Maryam stresses conducive environment is necessary for the return of Afghan refugees to their homeland. 

LAHORE: US Charge d' Affairs to Pakistan Angela Aggeler on Thursday held separate meetings with PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and discussed a range of issues with them, Geo News reported. 

Maryam Nawaz welcomed Aggeler at her Jati Umrah residence and congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden and his government. She also conveyed a message of goodwill to the United States on behalf of the people of Pakistan.

Shedding light on the situation in Afghanistan, Maryam told Aggeler that she does not support any kind of intervention in Afghanistan but added that her party is desirous of seeing peace, development, and prosperity for the Afghan people, especially women, and children. She also stressed a conducive environment is necessary for the return of Afghan refugees to their homeland. 

"The PML-N believes in the promotion of democracy, development, security in Afghanistan," she told Aggeler. 

Per the report, Aggeler also had a separate meeting with Shahbaz Sharif during which the two sides exchanged views on the regional situation as well as the political milieu of Pakistan. 

