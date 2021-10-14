 
pakistan
Thursday Oct 14 2021
By
Web Desk

President Arif Alvi promulgates ordinance for establishment of Rehmatul-lil-Alameen authority

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 14, 2021

President Arif Alvi. — Screengrab from interview with Vice News
President Arif Alvi. — Screengrab from interview with Vice News

President Arif Alvi on Thursday promulgated an ordinance for the establishment of the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen authority.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will be the patron-in-chief of the authority, which will consist of one chairman and six members.

The chairman will be appointed by the prime minister.

The prime minister conveyed the government's intention to establish the authority while addressing the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Conference in Islamabad on Sunday, where he inaugurated official celebrations for the month of Rabi ul Awal.

The authority will ensure the implementation of the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in society, he said.

The premier said the government has already started searching for a chairman to head the authority, who will be a top scholar.

He said that the authority will monitor the curriculum being taught at schools and organise research in universities regarding the true message of Islam in light of the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). He stressed the need to undertake research on Muslim heroes.

The prime minister said a cartoon series will also be made to introduce Islamic culture to our children. He said Islam has its own cultural values that need to be taught to our children to protect them from evils like sex crimes.

He said the authority will remain vigilant to prevent any blasphemous content being shared on the media and to portray the real picture of Islam.


More From Pakistan:

Synergy between PAF, army makes country’s defence impregnable: COAS

Synergy between PAF, army makes country’s defence impregnable: COAS
Security forces gun down wanted terrorist in N Waziristan IBO

Security forces gun down wanted terrorist in N Waziristan IBO
BISE result: Shahbaz Sharif wishes 'heartiest congratulations' to students

BISE result: Shahbaz Sharif wishes 'heartiest congratulations' to students
Pakistan sees 669% rise in import of vehicles in first quarter of 2021

Pakistan sees 669% rise in import of vehicles in first quarter of 2021
After meeting PM Imran Khan, Jam Kamal refuses to step down as CM

After meeting PM Imran Khan, Jam Kamal refuses to step down as CM
DG FIA lauds efforts of NCB-INTERPOL in minimising crimes

DG FIA lauds efforts of NCB-INTERPOL in minimising crimes
Parliamentary panel meeting to decide ECP members' appointments postponed

Parliamentary panel meeting to decide ECP members' appointments postponed
US Charge d' Affairs to Pakistan Angela Aggeler meets Maryam Nawaz, Shahbaz Sharif

US Charge d' Affairs to Pakistan Angela Aggeler meets Maryam Nawaz, Shahbaz Sharif
Rupee extends losses against US dollar

Rupee extends losses against US dollar
'Technical issues' in DG ISI's appointment will be resolved: PM Imran Khan

'Technical issues' in DG ISI's appointment will be resolved: PM Imran Khan
Decision of DG ISI's appointment will be made in atmosphere of trust: Fawad Chaudhry

Decision of DG ISI's appointment will be made in atmosphere of trust: Fawad Chaudhry
Posting 'immoral content' on social media made actionable offence under new rules

Posting 'immoral content' on social media made actionable offence under new rules

Latest

view all