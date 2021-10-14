President Arif Alvi promulgates ordinance for establishment of Rehmatul-lil-Alameen authority

President Arif Alvi. — Screengrab from interview with Vice News

President Arif Alvi on Thursday promulgated an ordinance for the establishment of the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen authority.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will be the patron-in-chief of the authority, which will consist of one chairman and six members.

The chairman will be appointed by the prime minister.

The prime minister conveyed the government's intention to establish the authority while addressing the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Conference in Islamabad on Sunday, where he inaugurated official celebrations for the month of Rabi ul Awal.

The authority will ensure the implementation of the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in society, he said.

The premier said the government has already started searching for a chairman to head the authority, who will be a top scholar.

He said that the authority will monitor the curriculum being taught at schools and organise research in universities regarding the true message of Islam in light of the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). He stressed the need to undertake research on Muslim heroes.

The prime minister said a cartoon series will also be made to introduce Islamic culture to our children. He said Islam has its own cultural values that need to be taught to our children to protect them from evils like sex crimes.

He said the authority will remain vigilant to prevent any blasphemous content being shared on the media and to portray the real picture of Islam.



