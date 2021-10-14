 
Thursday Oct 14 2021
By
SRSaifur Rahman

Petrol price likely to increase from October 16: sources

Thursday Oct 14, 2021

— Reuters/File

  • Per sources, OGRA suggests hiking the price of petrol by Rs5.90 per litre.
  • The authority recommends increasing the prices of diesel by Rs9.75 per litre. 
  • The Petroleum Division will take the final decision regarding prices after consulting PM Imran Khan.

ISLAMABAD: The price of petrol is likely to increase from October 16, 2021, sources revealed Thursday.

In this regard, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has sent a summary to the Petroleum Division, suggesting a change in the prices of petroleum products, sources said.

The sources added that OGRA has suggested hiking the price of petrol by Rs5.90 per litre. The authority also recommended increasing the prices of diesel by Rs9.75 per litre. 

The Petroleum Division will take the final decision regarding the prices of petroleum products in consultation with Prime minister Imran Khan. 

