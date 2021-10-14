Sindh bans pillion riding on October 15

 
The Sindh government on Thursday announced to ban pillion riding on October 15 in light of "numerous threat alerts related to the event of Chup Tazia", a notification said.

The notification said the ban will come into effect at 12am on October 15 for 24 hours in Karachi and all major cities of Sindh, including Hyderabad, Mirpur Khas, Sukkur, Larkana, Khairpur, Nawabshah, and Khairpur.

The notification further added that the ban won't apply to women, children below the age of 12 years, senior citizens, personnel of law enforcement agencies/security agencies in uniform, employees of essential services, and journalists subject to showing their press card/service card.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh government has also imposed a ban on pillion riding in the province as part of security arrangements for Rabi ul Awal 12.

According to a notification issued by the home department, a ban has been imposed on pillion riding in all cities on October 19.

"Against the backdrop of numerous threat alerts of disruption of law and order during various events of Rabi ul Awal there is a need for imposing ban under Section 144 Cr.PC on pillion riding for one day on 12th Rabi ul Awal 1443 Hijri i.e. October 19, 2021," the notification read.

