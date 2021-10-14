 
Showbiz
Thursday Oct 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Mehwish Hayat voices admiration for Jennifer Lopez

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 14, 2021

Mehwish Hayat voices admiration for Jennifer Lopez

Mehwish Hayat on Thursday shared an expert from Jennifer Lopez's latest interview and said she loves the singer and the actress.

"LOVE THIS WOMAN|," she wrote and advised her fans "always be yourself".

In the interview Jennifer Lopez said, "Sometimes my big dreams and ambitions made the people around me nervous. People would say, 'You are a dancer, you can't be an actress... You are an artist. You won't be taken seriously as a businesswoman .'

She added, "The more they said I couldn't the more I knew that I had to."

Mehwish Hayat voices admiration for Jennifer Lopez

Meanwhile, Jennifer is making headlines after she rekindled her romance with Hollywood star Ben Affleck.

Ben and Lopez, a glamorous duo known popularly as "Bennifer", recently rekindled their romance after almost 20 years.

They became the most talked about couple in the celebrity world in the early 2000s, with his-and-her luxury cars and a large 6.1-carat pink diamond engagement ring for Lopez. But they abruptly called off their wedding in 2003 and split up a few months later.

More From Showbiz:

Aryan Khan not granted bail, will stay in jail till 'at least' Oct 20

Aryan Khan not granted bail, will stay in jail till 'at least' Oct 20
Peek Into Falak Shabir's baby-sitting session with newborn Alyana: 'I love it'

Peek Into Falak Shabir's baby-sitting session with newborn Alyana: 'I love it'
Yasir Hussain praises Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan with anecdote from Ajay Devgn

Yasir Hussain praises Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan with anecdote from Ajay Devgn
'Aryan Khan is not a first time consumer': NCB counsel

'Aryan Khan is not a first time consumer': NCB counsel
Kareena Kapoor to star with Prabhas in her next film?

Kareena Kapoor to star with Prabhas in her next film?
Anushka Sharma wishes her 'goddess' daughter Vamika on Ashtami

Anushka Sharma wishes her 'goddess' daughter Vamika on Ashtami
Ram Gopal Varma says NCB is making Aryan a 'Super Duper Star'

Ram Gopal Varma says NCB is making Aryan a 'Super Duper Star'

Salman Khan proves to be a real friend of Shah Rukh Khan amid Aryan Khan Ordeal

Salman Khan proves to be a real friend of Shah Rukh Khan amid Aryan Khan Ordeal
Salman Khan re-visits Mannat amid Aryan Khan's ongoing bail plea hearing

Salman Khan re-visits Mannat amid Aryan Khan's ongoing bail plea hearing
NCB opposes Aryan Khan's bail plea

NCB opposes Aryan Khan's bail plea
Shweta Singh shares heartfelt note for Sushant Singh Rajput, urges CBI to reveal truth

Shweta Singh shares heartfelt note for Sushant Singh Rajput, urges CBI to reveal truth
Iqra Aziz thanks Yasir Hussain for 'always' showing up during postpartum

Iqra Aziz thanks Yasir Hussain for 'always' showing up during postpartum

Latest

view all