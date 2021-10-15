Saba Qamar drops first look as police officer for project 'Serial Killer'

Saba Qamar fans, rejoice!

The multi-talented actor, who is praised for essaying versatile roles, is back with yet another promising project.

Turning to her Instagram on Friday, Saba announced her all-new project after a long hiatus, titled Serial Killer.

"بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّحْمَنِ الرَّحِيم I am very elated to announce my new project #Serialkiller Couldn't say no to another promising script after #Maat, written & offered by our intellectual genius @umeraahmed.official Producer @misbah116," captioned Saba Qamar alongside a photo of herself channeling the police avatar.

Saba Qamar's new project is written by none other than Umera Ahmed. Serial Killer comes as her second collaboration with the script writer after Maat.



