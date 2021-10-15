 
Friday Oct 15 2021
Iqra Aziz, little Kabir twin in adorable blue outfits for BTS photo

Yasir Hussain has given fans a sneak peek into Iqra Aziz and son Kabir's latest photo shoot and fans cannot stop gushing.

Spotted on Yasir's Instagram Stories on Thursday, both Iqra and Kabir were lying on a rug as they posed together in matching blue night wears.

The actor had also tagged the photographer in the picture.

The same day, Iqra too, shared a photo with the photographer on her Instagram Stories, expressing her excitement ahead of the final pictures.

"Can't wait for the pictures," captioned Iqra on the photo.

Iqra Aziz, little Kabir twin in adorable blue outfits for BTS photo


