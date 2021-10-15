Iqra Aziz, little Kabir twin in adorable blue outfits for BTS photo

Yasir Hussain has given fans a sneak peek into Iqra Aziz and son Kabir's latest photo shoot and fans cannot stop gushing.

Spotted on Yasir's Instagram Stories on Thursday, both Iqra and Kabir were lying on a rug as they posed together in matching blue night wears.

The actor had also tagged the photographer in the picture.

The same day, Iqra too, shared a photo with the photographer on her Instagram Stories, expressing her excitement ahead of the final pictures.

"Can't wait for the pictures," captioned Iqra on the photo.



