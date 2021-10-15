Akcent to spend holidays in Hunza to show the world Pakistan is ‘safe and beautiful’

 
entertainment
Friday Oct 15 2021
By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

By
Romanian singer and songwriter Adrian Sina or simply Adi Sina, who is better known as Akcent, has announced that he will be arriving in Pakistan and spend holidays in Hunza.

The singer turned to Instagram and Twitter simultaneously and posted a video wherein he can be heard saying “Hello, this is Akcent and I am so happy to see you again in Pakistan.”

In the caption of the video, Adi Sina said “Hello Pakistan, This time I have decided to spend some of my holidays in Hunza Pakistan to show the World that Pakistan is a Safe and Beautiful country.”

The Romanian singer has held several music concerts in Pakistan in the past.

Last month, he also turned to social media and said “I have been to Pakistan many times and I always felt it like a home.”

The singer’s statement came after New Zealand cricket team abandoned its Pakistan tour over security concerns.

He took to Facebook and shared a video of his one of the concerts in Pakistan and said “I feel safe there and the love I receive from Pakistan is beyond amazing. I will come back even more often. I love my fans! Pakistan Zindabad!”.



