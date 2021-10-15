 
J-Hope highlights how his depression impacts his music

J-Hope sat down for a chat and addressed his shift in emotions during the course of a candid chat and also highlighted the gradual shift in emotional health many fans may have noticed in his two recent releases, Dis-ease and Blue Side.

The singer weighed in on the gradual shift in his emotions while speaking to Weverse.

He was quoted saying, “People’s emotions change every day and so do their feelings and the things they can accept throughout their lives, right?’

“So I think the changing emotions I felt and came to accept as the group grew in popularity is also expressed by the way my songs changed.”

“It’s also something I always spend time thinking about, but I’m just another young person living his life on this planet. I’m not really different from anybody else, which means I can’t always be as bright as I was on Hope World. So that’s why I tried a different approach to the things I could express.”

