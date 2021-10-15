 
entertainment
Friday Oct 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Howie Mandel shares why he was he collapsed in coffee shop

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 15, 2021

Howie Mandel shares why he was he collapsed in coffee shop

Howie Mandel got a health scare after he fainted at a coffee shop.

The America’s Got Talent judge shared that he underwent a medical procedure, a colonoscopy, and had a coffee causing him to become dehydrated and subsequently faint.

"I was dehydrated. I had a colonoscopy a few days ago," he said.

"You take a drink and you empty out," he said, before jokingly adding, "I had consensual diarrhea the entire night. Most people don’t ask for it. I took something that gives you consensual diarrhea and then I was dehydrated.

"The moment I woke up from the colonoscopy I worked,

"I did Logan Paul’s podcast and then I did [another] podcast. And all I kind of lived on was coffee and caffeine, which also exacerbates dehydration, I was told … Apparently when you do that you will pass out at Starbucks." 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle reportedly eyed Hollywood return in superhero film

Meghan Markle reportedly eyed Hollywood return in superhero film

Adele admits she was 'frightened' to release new music after 5 years

Adele admits she was 'frightened' to release new music after 5 years
This Malaysian salon has 'Squid Game' nail art customized for all nine episodes

This Malaysian salon has 'Squid Game' nail art customized for all nine episodes
Prince William says his daughter Charlotte believes unicorns are real

Prince William says his daughter Charlotte believes unicorns are real
Queen Elizabeth dons head-to-toe pink during opening session of Welsh Parliament

Queen Elizabeth dons head-to-toe pink during opening session of Welsh Parliament
Director shares sneak peek from 'The Batman' trailer

Director shares sneak peek from 'The Batman' trailer

Adele makes music comeback with new single 'Easy On Me'

Adele makes music comeback with new single 'Easy On Me'
Prince William shares young Prince George's dislike for litterbugs

Prince William shares young Prince George's dislike for litterbugs

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘know zero’ of finance despite banking job: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘know zero’ of finance despite banking job: report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle becoming ‘world’s richest personal brand’: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle becoming ‘world’s richest personal brand’: report
Prince Harry can flex Lilibet christening struggles with new memoir

Prince Harry can flex Lilibet christening struggles with new memoir
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ethical’ investments bleeding ‘oil and big pharma’?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ethical’ investments bleeding ‘oil and big pharma’?

Latest

view all