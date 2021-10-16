Kareena Kapoor's anniversary note for Saif Ali Khan dishes when they first met

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are cherishing nine prosperous years of togetherness.

The Bollywood lovebirds, who are an inspiration to many fans out there, are calling for a celebration after marking almost a decade as a happily married couple.

Turning to her Instagram on Saturday morning, Kareena penned a heart-warming note for Saif, touching upon one of their first dates together.

"Once upon a time in Greece... there was a bowl of soup and US and it changed my life... Happy anniversary to the most handsome man in the world," wrote Kareena alongside the photo.



In the picture, fans could spot both Kareena's arms wrapped around Saif while the duo smiled for the camera.

Kareena and Said tied the knot on October 16 in 2012. The lovebirds are parents to two boys- Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.



