Saturday Oct 16 2021
Miley Cyrus pens note highlighting ‘intense spurts of change’

Saturday Oct 16, 2021

Miley Cyrus recently posted a brand new note highlighting the ‘intense spurts of change’ she’s been experiencing in life.

Miley shared the note to her personal website named MileyWorld.com.

It read, "I am so thankful for your loyal support + great company on this ride of my life!"

“There has been intense spurts of change in my life personally + professionally (which always co-exist).”

“I am so [excited] to channel these experiences + use them as inspiration in my next body of work! I am so grateful to never go through these transitional times alone because I have [you]!"

