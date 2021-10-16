Miley Cyrus pens note highlighting ‘intense spurts of change’

Miley Cyrus recently posted a brand new note highlighting the ‘intense spurts of change’ she’s been experiencing in life.



Miley shared the note to her personal website named MileyWorld.com.

It read, "I am so thankful for your loyal support + great company on this ride of my life!"

“There has been intense spurts of change in my life personally + professionally (which always co-exist).”

“I am so [excited] to channel these experiences + use them as inspiration in my next body of work! I am so grateful to never go through these transitional times alone because I have [you]!"

Check it out below:



