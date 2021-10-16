Sara Bharwana takes over Atif Aslam's Instagram: 'happy birthday to me'

Saturday Oct 16, 2021
Singer Atif Aslam's wife, Sara Bharwana is celebrating her birthday in the most amusing way.
Bharwana took over husband's Instagram on Friday to pen herself a sweet birthday note on behalf of the singer.
"You are undoubtedly the most funniest, cutest , hardworking , smartest , wittiest , beautiful person I have ever known," began Sara in the hilarious post.
She quipped, "The other person in this picture is my Husband Marrying me was the best decision of your life - I love you Oh wait ... happy birthday to me," adding partying face emojis.
Sara's post invited birthday wishes from Atif's fans in only a few hours.
Atif Aslam got married to Sara in March 2013. The lovebirds are parents to two sons.