Saturday Oct 16 2021
Sara Bharwana takes over Atif Aslam's Instagram: 'happy birthday to me'

Sara Bharwana takes over Atif Aslam's Instagram: 'happy birthday to me'

Singer Atif Aslam's wife, Sara Bharwana is celebrating her birthday in the most amusing way.

Bharwana took over husband's Instagram on Friday to pen herself a sweet birthday note on behalf of the singer.

"You are undoubtedly the most funniest, cutest , hardworking , smartest , wittiest , beautiful person I have ever known," began Sara in the hilarious post.

She quipped, "The other person in this picture is my Husband Marrying me was the best decision of your life - I love you Oh wait ... happy birthday to me," adding partying face emojis.

Sara's post invited birthday wishes from Atif's fans in only a few hours.

Atif Aslam got married to Sara in March 2013. The lovebirds are parents to two sons.


