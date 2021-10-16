 
sports
Saturday Oct 16 2021
By
Web Desk

'Shahid Afridi once got angry at me', says Australian comedian Dennis

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 16, 2021

Combo shows Dennis Freedman (L) and former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi (R).
Combo shows Dennis Freedman (L) and former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi (R). 

Australian comedian and cricket enthusiast Dennis Freedman said former Pakistan captain and swashbuckling all-rounder Shahid Afridi got angry at him once when the comedian asked the cricketer about his age.

When a Twitter user Maham Gillani tagged Dennis on Twitter and told him she hoped he would never make fun of Shahid Afridi, the comedian revealed an incident involving the two.

"He got angry at me once in front of 100 people for asking his age so he scares me," admitted Dennis. "Also, his handshake is strong enough to crush rocks."

Dennis Freedman, popular on Twitter for his jokes targeting the Indian cricket team and skipper Virat Kohli, is an avowed fan of left-handed Pakistani batsman Fawad Alam and tweets praises for the batsman frequently. 

