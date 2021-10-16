 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Simone Biles marks 2021 the most 'courageous' year of her career

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 16, 2021

Simone Biles marks 2021 the most 'courageous' year of her career

Simone Biles is celebrating her growth as an athlete over the years.

The celebrated gymnast turned to her Instagram on Friday to engage in a Q&A session with her followers.

Amongst many questions, one fan also asked her about a moment that "marked you the most in your career."

Seemingly without much thought, Biles replied, "2021. having the courage to take care & put myself first."

"16 yr old simone would never," she added.

Biles withdrew herself from four out of five event finals in this year's Olympics, saying that her "mind & body are simply not in sync."

