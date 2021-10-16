Prince Harry to ‘reach out’ to donors from Diana event after refusing invite

Experts speculate Prince Harry may decide to forgo the entire Princess Diana event.



Royal commentator Christina Garibaldi made this claim during her interview on the Royally Us podcast and there she was quoted saying, “A source did confirm to us that they are not attending, but Harry is going to be reaching out to the donors specifically.”

“I understand maybe why Meghan doesn’t want to go because she still is in that new-born haze.The baby is only four months old, so maybe she doesn’t want to travel. “

“But I can’t really understand why Harry wouldn’t jump on a plane and go over there.”

Princess Diana’s influence into Prince Harry’s life has been so great during the course his life that many experts dubbed the ‘third wheel’ in his marriage.

Even Ms Christina went on to say, “Elton John is going to be there, so there’s going to be some star power in attendance.”

“I can’t figure this one out, because it seems like every time there is a big event to honour his mother, he is always there.”

“So maybe they did have some prior engagements, but I feel like this has probably been on the calendar for some time."