 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry to ‘reach out’ to donors from Diana event after refusing invite

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 16, 2021

Experts speculate Prince Harry may decide to forgo the entire Princess Diana event.

Royal commentator Christina Garibaldi made this claim during her interview on the Royally Us podcast and there she was quoted saying, “A source did confirm to us that they are not attending, but Harry is going to be reaching out to the donors specifically.”

“I understand maybe why Meghan doesn’t want to go because she still is in that new-born haze.The baby is only four months old, so maybe she doesn’t want to travel. “

“But I can’t really understand why Harry wouldn’t jump on a plane and go over there.”

Princess Diana’s influence into Prince Harry’s life has been so great during the course his life that many experts dubbed the ‘third wheel’ in his marriage.

Even Ms Christina went on to say, “Elton John is going to be there, so there’s going to be some star power in attendance.”

“I can’t figure this one out, because it seems like every time there is a big event to honour his mother, he is always there.”

“So maybe they did have some prior engagements, but I feel like this has probably been on the calendar for some time."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles, William competing for ‘environmentalist king-in-waiting’ title

Prince Charles, William competing for ‘environmentalist king-in-waiting’ title
Prince Charles struggling under Prince William’s growing popularity: ‘To be erased’

Prince Charles struggling under Prince William’s growing popularity: ‘To be erased’
Sean Penn splits from third wife Leila George

Sean Penn splits from third wife Leila George
Queen claps back at Prince Charles’ monarchy by ‘pushing lesser royals’

Queen claps back at Prince Charles’ monarchy by ‘pushing lesser royals’
I'm scared to do anything because I'm afraid I'll make a mistake: Britney Spears

I'm scared to do anything because I'm afraid I'll make a mistake: Britney Spears
Black Panther star Dorothy Steel dies at 95

Black Panther star Dorothy Steel dies at 95
Simone Biles marks 2021 the most 'courageous' year of her career

Simone Biles marks 2021 the most 'courageous' year of her career
Medal for Prince William's Earthshot Prize unveiled

Medal for Prince William's Earthshot Prize unveiled

Kate Middleton and Prince William react to David Amess's murder

Kate Middleton and Prince William react to David Amess's murder

Harry Potter director reveals why Robin Williams wasn’t cast

Harry Potter director reveals why Robin Williams wasn’t cast
Prince Charles risks ‘total eclipse’ by Prince William: report

Prince Charles risks ‘total eclipse’ by Prince William: report
Dwayne Johnson spills the beans on his emotional triggers

Dwayne Johnson spills the beans on his emotional triggers

Latest

view all