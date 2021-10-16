When will BSEK announce matric result?

— Online/File

The Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) will announce the results for matriculation in the next 10-15 days.

BSEK Controller Zaheer Bhutto said the preparation of Science Group's results is in the final stages and the results will be issued within 10-15 days.

A day earlier, the BSEK had announced matriculation results for persons with disabilities.

Bhutto, in the statement, said as many as 19,638 candidates — regular and private — registered for the examination, while a total of 18,640 students attempted the exam.

The controller said 998 students did not appear for two exams, while 354 students remained absent for one paper. Of the students that appeared, 8,191 male and 10,449 female students partook in the examinations.

The passing ratio stood at 98.10%, with 733 securing A-one grade, 1,622 A grade, 2,810 B grade, 3,842 C grade, 4,697 D grade, and 4,355 E grade, Bhutto said.

The controller said "transparent results" were issued in the least possible time, adding that they were awarded on merit.