ISI chief appointment issue to be resolved by Friday: Sheikh Rasheed

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed. Photo: file

Sheikh Rasheed says there is no rift between government and establishment over issue of critical appointments.

Country’s enemies will fail to fulfill their wishes, says interior minister.



Issues related to appointment of ISI chief have been settled to mutual satisfaction of army and PM's Office, says Rasheed.

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has said that the issues relating to the appointment of the new Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) director-general will be resolved by next Friday (October 22).



Talking to journalists in Islamabad on Saturday, Sheikh Rasheed said that there was no rift between the government and the establishment over the issue of critical appointments.

Rejecting speculations about any rifts, the interior minister said, “Some elements are deliberately trying to make sensitive institutions controversial, but they will fail miserably.”

“The country’s enemies will fail to fulfill their wishes,” he said.



There is no threat to political government, he said, adding that things were moving in the right direction.

The interior minister said all issues related to the appointment of the ISI chief have been settled to the mutual satisfaction of the army and the Prime Minister’s Office.



"I had also met COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, who is also comfortable with the way the situation has been resolved," he said, assuring that the issue will be resolved by next Friday. The announcement, Rasheed said, could even be made earlier than that.

The interior minister said that on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Eid Miladun Nabi will be celebrated in a grand manner across the country with religious fervour and respect.

‘Arrangements finalised for Eid Miladun Nabi'

He said that all arrangements had been finalised to hold functions on the auspicious occasion of Eid Miladun Nabi on Rabiul Awwal 12, including at the Convention Center, where the prime minister will give a speech.

He added that various events had been planned in the twin cities as Eid Miladun Nabi processions and rallies will be arranged in Rawalpindi and Islamabad, besides a number of other activities.

Hike in petrol prices

Reacting to widespread criticism on the hike in fuel prices, he said that no ruler ever wants inflation.



Justifying Islamabad’s step, he said that the wave of inflation has affected the entire world. He added that the trend of increasing prices of petroleum, edible oil, wheat and other edible items in the international markets had repercussions in the country.

Afghanistan’s situation

He said that the long-lasting peace in Afghanistan was a prerequisite for stability in the region and the international world. He said that peace in Afghanistan was a must for peace in Pakistan and that Pakistan wants peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Rasheed said things were fast changing in the region and Pakistan, being a responsible state, would fulfill its responsibilities of national security while meeting international expectations to strengthen peace in Afghanistan.

He added that the world knows that Pakistan is a responsible country in the region. “We want peace in Afghanistan and are ready to support [Afghanistan] on humanitarian grounds.” He said that the international community should support Afghanistan on humanitarian grounds.