Sunday Oct 17 2021
Vicky Kaushal is getting engaged 'soon enough' after roka rumors with Katrina Kaif

Sunday Oct 17, 2021

Vicky Kaushal is spilling the beans on his engagement plans with actor Katrina Kaif.

Only a few weeks ago, Kaushal and Kaif made headlines after paparazzi reported their roka ceremony.

Speaking on the incident with a media outlet, the Sardar Uddham actor cleared the air around the false rumours.

“The news was circulated by your friends (laughs). I’ll get engaged soon enough, when the time is right. Uska bhi time aayega (the time will come)," Kaushal revealed in the interview.

Kaushal's brother Sunny also previously shared a hilarious discussion of the actor with his family after news of engagement broke out.

“I remember that Vicky had gone to the gym in the morning when the rumours started coming. So, when he returned home, mom and dad funnily asked him, ‘Arre yaar, teri engagement ho gayi, mithai to khila de (We heard you got engaged, please treat us to sweets)’. And then Vicky told them, ‘Jitni asli engagement hui hai, utni asli mithai bhi kha lo (Since the engagement is imaginary, the sweets will be too)’," shared Sunny with a laughter.

