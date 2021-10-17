Madhuri Dixit, Dr Shriram Nene celebrate 22nd wedding anniversary

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr Shriram Nene are celebrating their 22nd wedding anniversary today.



The Dil To Pagal Hai actor took to Instagram and shared a special montage video, based on throwback photos with the hubby and their children, and wished him on the special day.

Posting the video, Madhuri said in the caption “22 Magical years of togetherness @drneneofficial #22YearsOfTogetherness” followed by a heart emoji.

The song Arre Re Arre from her 1997 film Dil To Pagal Hai plays in the background of the video.



Dr Shriram also turned to Instagram and posted a montage video with a heartfelt caption.

He said, “Time flies when you’re having fun and that’s exactly how I feel about the 22 beautiful years that I’ve spent with you. Home is wherever you are and I’m so grateful for the amazing life and home that we have built together.”

“Happy Anniversary to the most beautiful woman in the universe both inside and out, my soulmate, my MD, and my better half, here’s to many great years ahead,” he concluded.

They tied the knot on 17th October 1999 and have two children Arin Nene and Ryan Nene.

