Dwayne Johnson releases exclusive look into ‘Black Adam’ costume

Dwayne Johnson recently turned to social media and announced the first-ever look into the DC anti-hero costume for Black Adam.

In it, fans could see a glimpse into the costume and even peeks into the filming process, as well as movie highlights.

There was also a caption that read, “Enjoy your WORLD EXCLUSIVE first look He is ruthless.”

“He is unstoppable. He is the reason the hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change. He is BLACK ADAM The Man in Black has come around…”

