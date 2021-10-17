 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Williams answers 'if unicorns are real' in Instagram Q&A

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 17, 2021

Prince Williams answers if unicorns are real in Instagram Q&A
Prince Williams answers 'if unicorns are real' in Instagram Q&A

Prince William is engaging with admirers in his first ever Instagram Q&A.

The Duke of Cambridge was asked burning questions from fans over the weekend ahead of the first Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony.

While most questions talked about serious subjects including global warming and the Prince's passion for environment, a rather amusing query involved question around the existence of unicorns.

"Are unicorns real?" posted one fan, inviting a laugh from the duke.

"Well, I think if you talk my daughter, she'd say they were real," William referred to Princess Charlotte, then added, "Obviously, it's a trade secret, so I can't possibly comment," William maintained.

More From Entertainment:

Ryan Reynolds voices plans for a ‘little sabbatical’: ‘It’s a perfect plan’

Ryan Reynolds voices plans for a ‘little sabbatical’: ‘It’s a perfect plan’
Prince William awards debut Earthshot Prize

Prince William awards debut Earthshot Prize
William Shatner hits out at George Takei after he blasted his space expedition

William Shatner hits out at George Takei after he blasted his space expedition

Dwayne Johnson addresses the impact of his ‘audience first’ philosophy

Dwayne Johnson addresses the impact of his ‘audience first’ philosophy
'Squid Game' director lost teeth from stress while filming: 'My one-man squad'

'Squid Game' director lost teeth from stress while filming: 'My one-man squad'
Miley Cyrus hints she would ‘channel’ her life experiences in new music

Miley Cyrus hints she would ‘channel’ her life experiences in new music

Selena Gomez shares decision to remain ‘completely unaware’ of pop culture

Selena Gomez shares decision to remain ‘completely unaware’ of pop culture
Russian actress, director return to Earth after filming first movie in space

Russian actress, director return to Earth after filming first movie in space
Chrissy Teigen says she felt ‘suctioned to the couch’ after pregnancy loss

Chrissy Teigen says she felt ‘suctioned to the couch’ after pregnancy loss

Latest

view all