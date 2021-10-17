Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green signature away from divorce settlement

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green are approaching close to their divorce settlement.

The exes, who share three children-Noah Shannon, 9, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and Journey River, 5- will get a joint custody of kids as per Fox's request.

Since the couple did not have a prenup, the assets bought in between their decade-long marriage will also split in halves due to Californian law, as per TMZ.

Fox filed for divorce from Green in November 2020. She is now dating rapper Machine Gun Kelly. Green too, has moved on with girlfriend Sharna Burgess.