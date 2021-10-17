 
pakistan
Sunday Oct 17 2021
Another patient succumbs to dengue in Rawalpindi

A file photo of the dengue ward at a public hospital in Pakistan. Photo: Online
  • Another patient suffering from dengue succumbs to the disease in Rawalpindi.
  • 64 new cases reported overnight from the city.
  • Over 450 new cases of dengue virus surface across Punjab, with Lahore being the most affected.

Another patient suffering from dengue succumbed to the disease in Rawalpindi on Sunday, while 64 new cases were reported overnight from the city, official data showed.

In the last 24-hours, over 450 new cases of the dengue virus surfaced across Punjab, with Lahore being the most affected where the mosquito-borne disease affected 335 more people.

The outbreak in Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has also intensified.

34 dead as dengue cases in Pakistan cross 15,000

Pakistan has recorded 15,719 cases of dengue fever this year by October 13, while 34 people have died, as per official data.

With Punjab emerging as the most affected province, 231 dengue patients were recorded by October 13, of which 39 were from Rawalpindi.

Of the total cases, recorded till the aforementioned date, the majority, 5,382, were recorded in Punjab, as per data provided to Geo.tv by the federal ministry of health.

