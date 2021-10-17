PPP to continue anti-govt campaign until PM Imran Khan's ouster: Bilawal

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari (L) delivers a speech during a rally in Karachi on October 17, 2021, while his sister, Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari, stands next to him. — Screengrab via Hum News Live.

Bilawal says while PPP does not promise an economic turnaround, it can promise a people-friendly rule.

Says whatever task Imran Khan undertook saw destruction instead of the promised tabdeeli (change).

Says Imran Khan wants to turn the entire country into his "[Corona Relief] Tiger Force."

KARACHI: PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday said that the PPP will continue its anti-government campaign until Prime Minister Imran Khan is ousted.



Addressing a rally at Karachi’s Bagh-e-Jinnah in commemoration of those martyred in 2007 in the twin terror attacks in the city's Karsaz area, Bilawal claimed that the countdown to the government's end has begun.

He was accompanied by several other PPP leaders, including Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, PPP Sindh chapter president Nisar Khuhro, and Bilawal's sister Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari.



Bilawal criticised the incumbent PTI government and said that the masses are suffering from "unprecedented" inflation.



Recalling how PM Khan had earlier said that growing inflation indicates that the premier is a thief, Bilawal said: "Pakistan has never seen a bigger thief in power than the current PM. This is the Naya Pakistan of Imran Khan, where inflation is skyrocketing."

He said that PM Khan "snatched employment opportunities from the people of Pakistan and took a U-turn on all his promises".

"Whatever task Imran Khan undertook saw destruction instead of the promised tabdeeli (change)," he said.

The PPP chairman also criticised the government's anti-encroachment drive, as well as the introduction of the Single National Curriculum.

Bilawal went on to say that Imran Khan wants to turn the entire country into his "[Corona Relief] Tiger Force."



'PPP will bring people-friendly rule'

Expressing confidence in his party, Bilawal said that the people of Pakistan are "aware that the next government will be formed by the PPP".

"While PPP does not promise an economic turnaround, we can promise a people-friendly rule," he said. "People-friendly decisions will be taken when people choose their own leaders," he added.



He announced that the PPP will observe its foundation day, which falls on November 30, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.



'Benazir returned to Pakistan despite threats to life'

During his speech, Bilawal recalled the sacrifices rendered by his late mother — Shaheed Benazir Bhutto — and said that she was a brave woman who returned to Pakistan despite the threats to her life.

"Shaheed Benazir had returned to Pakistan to rid this country of dictatorship," Bilawal said, adding that bomb blasts on PPP rallies could not dampen the spirits of the jiyalas (loyalists)," said Bilawal.



'Wrong decisions irrespective of consultation'

Prior to Bilawal, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah delivered a speech and talked about the growing inflation in the country.



"PM Imran Khan takes wrong decisions irrespective of who he consults," said CM Shah.

He said that the incumbent government had made tall claims about its performance but failed to deliver, adding that Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will rid the poor masses from the current government.

Following CM Shah, PPP Sindh chapter president Nisar Khuhro also addressed the rally.

Earlier, Senator Murtaza Wahab had shared a photo of the arrangements made at the venue.

According to PPP, the rally was held a day in advance of the anniversary (October 18) in view of the eve of the 12th of Rabi ul Awal which will coincide with the date.



In a statement earlier in the day, the PPP recalled that in 2007, following Benazir Bhutto's arrival in Karachi, twin explosions took place on Karsaz, which claimed the lives of 177 party workers and injured more than 630.

"The PPP is the successor to all those who laid down their lives for the nation and for democracy," the statement quoted Bilawal as saying.

Bilawal was also quoted as "saluting" all those individuals and as vowing that the party jiyalas (loyalists) will only breathe easy after they "put an end to the puppet drama" in the country.



Strict security measures in place

Strict security measures were taken on the occasion to avoid any untoward incidents. As many as 4,111 police officers and personnel were deployed in and around Bagh-e-Jinnah to ensure foolproof security of the party leaders and public.

In addition to this, 102 women police officials were deployed at the meeting venue, said the authorities. As many as 31 superintendents of police (SPs) and senior superintendents of police (SSPs) monitored the security situation at the venue.

Traffic plan

In a bid to facilitate the party’s supporters and activists coming from different parts of the metropolis and from other cities, parking had been arranged at four different sites. Officials of the traffic police and PPP’s volunteers guided the participants on where to park their vehicles.