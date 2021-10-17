 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 17 2021
By
Web Desk

New video features Madhuri Dixit's 22 years with husband Dr Nene

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 17, 2021

New video features Madhuri Dixits 22 years with husband Dr Nene

Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit is celebrating 22nd wedding anniversary. Taking to Instagram, the Indian actress shared a video with husband Dr Shriram Nene and wrote "22 Magical years of togetherness."

The video contained a collection of pictures taken on different occasions during the last two decades.

Dr Nene also posted the video on his Instagram account with a caption that read, "Time flies when you’re having fun and that’s exactly how I feel about the 22 beautiful years that I’ve spent with you. Home is wherever you are and I’m so grateful for the amazing life and home that we have built together. Happy Anniversary to the most beautiful woman in the universe both inside and out, my soulmate, my MD, and my better half, here’s to many great years ahead."




More From Entertainment:

Emma Watson arrives to attend Prince William's Earthshot Prize awards ceremony

Emma Watson arrives to attend Prince William's Earthshot Prize awards ceremony

Netflix's 'Squid Game' estimated to be worth about $900 mln: report

Netflix's 'Squid Game' estimated to be worth about $900 mln: report

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike
Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles out and about in New York City

Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles out and about in New York City
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz shattered over loss of beloved pet dog

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz shattered over loss of beloved pet dog
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle risk unravelling the entire ‘Sussex brand’ in the US

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle risk unravelling the entire ‘Sussex brand’ in the US
Dua Lipa lives it up with Donatella Versace at London party

Dua Lipa lives it up with Donatella Versace at London party

Adele’s ‘Easy on Me’ beats BTS’ Spotify record for most streams in a day

Adele’s ‘Easy on Me’ beats BTS’ Spotify record for most streams in a day
LA officials ask Kobe's widow Vanessa Bryant to prove grief in lawsuit

LA officials ask Kobe's widow Vanessa Bryant to prove grief in lawsuit

Britney Spears’ aunt bashes Jamie Spears over conservatorship

Britney Spears’ aunt bashes Jamie Spears over conservatorship
'End of the road' as Little Mix members reportedly to embark solo careers

'End of the road' as Little Mix members reportedly to embark solo careers
Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green signature away from divorce settlement

Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green signature away from divorce settlement

Latest

view all