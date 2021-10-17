New video features Madhuri Dixit's 22 years with husband Dr Nene

Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit is celebrating 22nd wedding anniversary. Taking to Instagram, the Indian actress shared a video with husband Dr Shriram Nene and wrote "22 Magical years of togetherness."

The video contained a collection of pictures taken on different occasions during the last two decades.

Dr Nene also posted the video on his Instagram account with a caption that read, "Time flies when you’re having fun and that’s exactly how I feel about the 22 beautiful years that I’ve spent with you. Home is wherever you are and I’m so grateful for the amazing life and home that we have built together. Happy Anniversary to the most beautiful woman in the universe both inside and out, my soulmate, my MD, and my better half, here’s to many great years ahead."











