'Inflation in country is a gift from former rulers', says Shah Mahmood Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday responded to the criticism of the Opposition parties regarding the rising inflation in the country and said that the situation has occurred because of the previous government.

"Inflation in the country is a gift from former rulers," Qureshi said while addressing a corner meeting in Multan.

Taking a jibe at the PML-N, the foreign minister added that those who chanted the slogan of honouring the vote violated the honour of the voters.

He said that for the last 30 years, PPP and PML-N looted the national exchequer, while the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is a "gang of looters."

"How can they talk about accountability when they are thieves themselves?" the federal minister questioned.

Qureshi went on to say that the PDM has been "following the formula of making noise" but it is ignoring the fact that this inflation was a gift given by the former rulers.

Opposition to hold countrywide protests against inflation within two weeks

On Sunday, Pakistan Democratic Movement chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced that within the next two weeks, the Opposition will hold countrywide protests against the growing inflation.

"As soon as we are done with the celebrations of the Eid Milad un Nabi (SAW), we will start a full-fledged campaign against inflation," he said while speaking to the media after holding an informal meeting with PDM members at his residence.

"We appeal to the entire nation to fully participate in the protests and rallies," he said while giving details of how the government incurred debts and increased inflation in the country.

Earlier in the day, PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif had a telephonic conversation with Fazl and announced that the Opposition will start a campaign against the rising inflation in the country.

PPP to continue anti-govt campaign until PM Imran Khan's ouster

On the other hand, PPP chairman Bilawal, while addressing a rally in Karachi on Sunday, said that his party will continue its anti-government campaign until Prime Minister Imran Khan is ouster.

Bilawal criticised the incumbent PTI government and said that the masses are suffering from "unprecedented" inflation.

Recalling how PM Khan had earlier said that growing inflation indicates that the premier is a thief, Bilawal said: "Pakistan has never seen a bigger thief in power than the current PM. This is the Naya Pakistan of Imran Khan, where inflation is skyrocketing."

He said that PM Khan "snatched employment opportunities from the people of Pakistan and took a U-turn on all his promises".

"Whatever task Imran Khan undertook saw destruction instead of the promised tabdeeli (change)," he said.

Bilawal went on to say that Imran Khan wants to turn the entire country into his "[Corona Relief] Tiger Force."



— Featured image courtesy: REUTERS/Salahuddin

