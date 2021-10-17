 
sports
Sunday Oct 17 2021
By
AFP

T20 World Cup: Shakib overtakes Malinga as leading wicket-taker in men's T20Is

By
AFP

Sunday Oct 17, 2021

Shakib Al Hasan (R) celebrating reaching the milestone with Mushfiqur Rahim, in Muscat, Oman, on October 17, 2021. — Twitter/@T20WorldCup
Shakib Al Hasan (R) celebrating reaching the milestone with Mushfiqur Rahim, in Muscat, Oman, on October 17, 2021. — Twitter/@T20WorldCup

MUSCAT: Bangladesh star Shakib Al Hasan on Sunday became the leading wicket-taker in Twenty20 internationals with his second scalp against Scotland on day one of the World Cup.

Shakib sent back Scotland's Michael Leask for nought with his left-arm spin in Muscat to surpass former Sri Lankan pace bowler Lasith Malinga's feat of 107 wickets (84 matches) in the shortest format.

The 34-yer-old all-rounder now has 108 T20 wickets in 89 matches since his debut in 2006 and has represented Bangladesh in all the seven editions of the T20 World Cup.

Bangladesh are fighting it out in the qualifying round in Oman to try and secure a berth in the Super 12 stage.

More From Sports:

T20 World Cup: Oman off to flying start with 10-wicket triumph over Papua New Guinea

T20 World Cup: Oman off to flying start with 10-wicket triumph over Papua New Guinea
T20 World Cup: Babar Azam plans to consult Shoaib Malik before every match

T20 World Cup: Babar Azam plans to consult Shoaib Malik before every match
Oman, Papua New Guinea take centre stage as T20 World Cup gets underway

Oman, Papua New Guinea take centre stage as T20 World Cup gets underway
T20 World Cup: Kohli admits tickets for Pakistan-India match priced 'ridiculously high'

T20 World Cup: Kohli admits tickets for Pakistan-India match priced 'ridiculously high'
Geo News unveils all-star panel for T20 World Cup

Geo News unveils all-star panel for T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup: Fahad Mustafa reacts to 'Mauka Mauka' campaign

T20 World Cup: Fahad Mustafa reacts to 'Mauka Mauka' campaign
T20 World Cup: Sania Mirza plans to 'disappear' to escape ‘toxicity’ on Pakistan-India match day

T20 World Cup: Sania Mirza plans to 'disappear' to escape ‘toxicity’ on Pakistan-India match day
PCB Hall of Fame honours Fazal Mahmood, Abdul Qadir this year

PCB Hall of Fame honours Fazal Mahmood, Abdul Qadir this year
T20 World Cup: India, England out to foil West Indies

T20 World Cup: India, England out to foil West Indies
T20 World Cup: 'Pakistani plunderer' Haider Ali, five others to watch

T20 World Cup: 'Pakistani plunderer' Haider Ali, five others to watch
T20 World Cup: Pakistan's fielding could be their 'downfall' against India, says Azhar Mahmood

T20 World Cup: Pakistan's fielding could be their 'downfall' against India, says Azhar Mahmood
'Shahid Afridi once got angry at me', says Australian cricket enthusiast Dennis

'Shahid Afridi once got angry at me', says Australian cricket enthusiast Dennis

Latest

view all