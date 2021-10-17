 
Sunday Oct 17 2021
T20 World Cup: Scotland beat Bangladesh with 6 runs

Sunday Oct 17, 2021

Scotland skipper Kyle Coetzer —  Twitter/ @T20WorldCup
Scotland skipper Kyle Coetzer —  Twitter/ @T20WorldCup

  • At the end of the 20 overs of the first innings, Scotland scored 140 for 9.
  • Chris Graves scored 45 runs, George Munsey scored 29 runs, while Mark Watt scored 22 runs.
  • For Bangladesh, Mehdi Hassan took 3 wickets, while Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rehman took 2 wickets each.

MUSCAT, OMAN: Scotland have beaten team Bangladesh with six runs in the second match of the first round of the T20 World Cup.

Scotland had given Bangladesh a target of 141 runs to win but the latter could only score 134 for 7 wickets at the end of the 20 overs of the second innings. 

Bowler Chris Greaves was given the "Man of the Match". 

Brad Wheal picked up the wickets of Nurul Hasan and Mahmud Ullah to leave Scotland in the ascendancy. While Mark Watt got his first wicket of the match by sending Afif Hossain back to the pavilion after scoring 18 runs.

At the beginning of the match, the captain of the Bangladesh cricket team, Mahmudullah, won the toss and opted to bowl first. 

At the end of the 20 overs, Scotland scored 140 for 9. 

Half of Scotland's team returned to the pavilion for 52 runs, after which Chris Greaves and Mark Watt batted responsibly to take the team's score to 140 runs.

Chris Greaves scored 45 runs, George Munsey scored 29 runs, while Mark Watt scored 22 runs.

For Bangladesh, Mehdi Hassan took 3 wickets, while Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rehman took 2 wickets each.

Prior to the match, Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah had said: "This is a good wicket and more runs can be scored here, but we want to chase the target because of the dew at night."

On the other hand, Scottish captain Kyle Kotzer said: "We are happy to bat first. If you give a good target, you can put more pressure in the second innings. There is dew but we have to deal with it."

It should be recalled that earlier in the day, in the opening match of the T20 World Cup, host Oman had defeated Papua New Guinea by 10 wickets.

