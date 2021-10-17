T20 World Cup: Pakistan squad attends training session ahead of tournament

Pakistani cricket squad practicing during net session at ICC Academy in Dubai. Photo: Twitter/@TheRealPCB

Pakistan’s cricket squad for T20 World Cup participated in a training session at International Cricket Council Academy in Dubai ahead of the tournament.



Pakistan will play a warm-up match against West Indies tomorrow (Monday).

The cricketers practised batting and bowling in floodlights during the net session. Pictures from the training session, shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) showed the players in full action.

Meanwhile, Australian batting consultant Mathew Hayden joined the Pakistani cricket squad and attended their first training session.