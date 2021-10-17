 
sports
Sunday Oct 17 2021
By
Web Desk

T20 World Cup: Pakistan squad attends training session ahead of tournament

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 17, 2021

Pakistani cricket squad practicing during net session at ICC Academy in Dubai. Photo: Twitter/@TheRealPCB
Pakistani cricket squad practicing during net session at ICC Academy in Dubai. Photo: Twitter/@TheRealPCB

Pakistan’s cricket squad for T20 World Cup participated in a training session at International Cricket Council Academy in Dubai ahead of the tournament.

Pakistan will play a warm-up match against West Indies tomorrow (Monday).

The cricketers practised batting and bowling in floodlights during the net session. Pictures from the training session, shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) showed the players in full action. 

Related items

Meanwhile, Australian batting consultant Mathew Hayden joined the Pakistani cricket squad and attended their first training session.

More From Sports:

WATCH: Mohammad Hafeez celebrates 41st birthday with family, squad in Dubai

WATCH: Mohammad Hafeez celebrates 41st birthday with family, squad in Dubai
T20 World Cup: Athletes from different sports send good wishes to Pakistan Cricket Team

T20 World Cup: Athletes from different sports send good wishes to Pakistan Cricket Team

T20 World Cup: Scotland beat Bangladesh with 6 runs

T20 World Cup: Scotland beat Bangladesh with 6 runs
Oman Vs PnG: Zeeshan Maqsood equals Daniel Vettori's record in T20 World Cup

Oman Vs PnG: Zeeshan Maqsood equals Daniel Vettori's record in T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup: Shakib overtakes Malinga as leading wicket-taker in men's T20Is

T20 World Cup: Shakib overtakes Malinga as leading wicket-taker in men's T20Is
T20 World Cup: Oman off to flying start with 10-wicket triumph over Papua New Guinea

T20 World Cup: Oman off to flying start with 10-wicket triumph over Papua New Guinea
T20 World Cup: Babar Azam plans to consult Shoaib Malik before every match

T20 World Cup: Babar Azam plans to consult Shoaib Malik before every match
Oman, Papua New Guinea take centre stage as T20 World Cup gets underway

Oman, Papua New Guinea take centre stage as T20 World Cup gets underway
T20 World Cup: Kohli admits tickets for Pakistan-India match priced 'ridiculously high'

T20 World Cup: Kohli admits tickets for Pakistan-India match priced 'ridiculously high'
Geo News unveils all-star panel for T20 World Cup

Geo News unveils all-star panel for T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup: Fahad Mustafa reacts to 'Mauka Mauka' campaign

T20 World Cup: Fahad Mustafa reacts to 'Mauka Mauka' campaign
T20 World Cup: Sania Mirza plans to 'disappear' to escape ‘toxicity’ on Pakistan-India match day

T20 World Cup: Sania Mirza plans to 'disappear' to escape ‘toxicity’ on Pakistan-India match day

Latest

view all