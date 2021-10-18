Priyanka Chopra dives into see to remove all her stress, woos fans with amazing video

Priyanka Chopra's social media game is on fleek as she shared glimpses of her life on Instagram, impressing audiences across the globe with her posts.

The global icon shared several pictures and videos on her Instagram to give fans a sneak peek into her Sunday plans.

Nick Jonas' took to the photo-blogging app and shared a stunning video showing her enjoying scuba-diving in the waters of Spain.

Priyanka, who is busy in shooting for her upcoming web series Citadel, wrote a caption: “There are days when the stress just needs to be silenced! What better way to do that than to explore the glorious underwater creations of God. "

She added: I was very honoured that the camera crew from Citadel let me crash their party! Big shoutout to the @alisubbuceo team. Penélope, Victor, Alejandro and everyone else, thank you for such a magical experience. I really needed it!! Thank you @tsigel for taking us out! So fun hanging with Sam, Paul, Josh ,Tobias, Andy, Christina and Victor. Sunday well done! PS: @franklinjonas so happy you’re here!”



Priyank Chopra Jonas also posted a few more pictures and videos of her scuba-diving experience on her Instagram stories.