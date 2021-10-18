 
entertainment
Monday Oct 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra dives into see to remove all her stress, woos fans with amazing video

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 18, 2021

Priyanka Chopra dives into see to remove all her stress, woos fans with amazing video

Priyanka Chopra's social media game is on fleek as she shared glimpses of her life on Instagram, impressing audiences across the globe with her posts.

The global icon shared several pictures and videos on her Instagram to give fans a sneak peek into her Sunday plans.

Nick Jonas' took to the photo-blogging app and shared a stunning video showing her enjoying scuba-diving in the waters of Spain.

Priyanka, who is busy in shooting for her upcoming web series Citadel, wrote a caption: “There are days when the stress just needs to be silenced! What better way to do that than to explore the glorious underwater creations of God. "

She added: I was very honoured that the camera crew from Citadel let me crash their party! Big shoutout to the @alisubbuceo team. Penélope, Victor, Alejandro and everyone else, thank you for such a magical experience. I really needed it!! Thank you @tsigel for taking us out! So fun hanging with Sam, Paul, Josh ,Tobias, Andy, Christina and Victor. Sunday well done! PS: @franklinjonas so happy you’re here!”

Priyank Chopra Jonas also posted a few more pictures and videos of her scuba-diving experience on her Instagram stories.

More From Entertainment:

Drake tops Billboard 200 With 'Certified Lover Boy'

Drake tops Billboard 200 With 'Certified Lover Boy'
Johnny Depp receives massive love and support in Italy

Johnny Depp receives massive love and support in Italy

Sean Penn and Leila George part ways after one year of marriage

Sean Penn and Leila George part ways after one year of marriage
'Halloween Kills' tops weekend box office

'Halloween Kills' tops weekend box office
Prince Harry will feel ashamed of himself, says royal expert after Charles praises William

Prince Harry will feel ashamed of himself, says royal expert after Charles praises William
Emma Watson arrives to attend Prince William's Earthshot Prize awards ceremony

Emma Watson arrives to attend Prince William's Earthshot Prize awards ceremony

Netflix's 'Squid Game' estimated to be worth about $900 mln: report

Netflix's 'Squid Game' estimated to be worth about $900 mln: report

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike
Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles out and about in New York City

Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles out and about in New York City
New video features Madhuri Dixit's 22 years with husband Dr Nene

New video features Madhuri Dixit's 22 years with husband Dr Nene

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz shattered over loss of beloved pet dog

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz shattered over loss of beloved pet dog
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle risk unravelling the entire ‘Sussex brand’ in the US

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle risk unravelling the entire ‘Sussex brand’ in the US

Latest

view all