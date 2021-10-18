Esra Bilgic on the hunt for Pakistani NGOs

 
Showbiz
Monday Oct 18 2021
By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Monday Oct 18, 2021

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan, is searching the list of leading non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in Pakistan.

Esra, who essays the role of Halime Sultan in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, turned to Instagram and shared the photo of her laptop screen, wherein she can be seen searching the leading NGOs in Pakistan.

However, the Turkish actress did not mention the reason behind her hunt for the Pakistani NGOs.

Esra has won the hearts of Pakistani fans with her stellar performance as Halime Sultan in Dirilis: Ertugrul.

Earlier this year, Esra also joined Peshawar Zalmi as its brand ambassador.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she is currently seen in another drama serial Kanunsuz Topraklar, also featuring co-star Uğur Güneş.

The Kanunsuz Topraklar premiered on September 29.

