Britney Spears ‘wants no part’ in ‘mending fences’ with Jamie Lynn Spears: Insider

Insiders close to Britney Spears recently spoke out about the real reason the singer has no desire to fix her relationship with sister Jamie Lynn Spears.



The claim has been brought to light by an insider close to Hollywood Life and during their interview with the outlet, they claimed, “It’s sad to say, but Britney isn’t all that surprised that Jamie Lynn is using this opportunity with the media spotlight on their family to promote her own book.”

“Britney is continuously let down by her own family. It’s sad because Britney has a heart of gold. All she ever wanted was to support her family before [the conservatorship] began.”

“What saddens Britney the most is that Jamie Lynn isn’t even using this opportunity to speak out in support of her.”

Before concluding she added, “At this point, Britney is not interested in pursuing a relationship with her sister. And who could blame her?”