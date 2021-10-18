 
Monday Oct 18 2021
Mira Rajput amazes fans with her ‘beach bum’ picture from Maldives vacation

Monday Oct 18, 2021


Mira Rajput has been actively sharing her gorgeous moments from her Maldives getaway with hubby, Shahid Kapoor.

Most recent of these swoon-worthy pictures, is a jaw-dropping click of the ‘beach bum’, breaking the internet.

Rajput dropped a stunning post on her Instagram account, flaunting a white bikini paired with a sea-green shrug.

She captioned it as, “Beach Bum. Literally haven’t got off it since.”

The 27-year-old has been keeping a good care of her health and has been regularly updating her fans about her yoga routine even during the holidays.

The couple took off to the exotic destination on 13 October with their two kids, Misha and Zain. 

