'Govt has snatched people's right to live': Shahbaz lashes out at PTI in NA

Monday Oct 18 2021
Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif addressing the floor of the National Assembly in Islamabad, on October 18, 2021. — YouTube/GeoNews
ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif said Monday the PTI-led government has snatched people's right to live, as he lashed out at it over rising inflation.

The Opposition leader, addressing the floor of the National Assembly, said: "Every child in the country is bearing witness to the worst government in the last 74 years."

He further criticised the PTI-led government's economic policies and said that there is no comparison between PTI's governance and Riyasat e Madinah.

"[As against present-day Pakistan] under PTI's rule, no one ever slept hungry in Riyasat e Madinah, exemplary justice prevailed there, and everyone was given their due rights," said Shahbaz.

"It startles us when the government compares itself with Riyasat e Madinah," he said while criticising the government's economic policies.

Lashing out at the government for inflation, he said the electricity rate had been hiked up Rs1.5 per unit, while the price of petroleum products had also increased.

Shahbaz said price of ghee had been increased by Rs49 and cooking oil Rs110, as he lamented that "what could be crueler than depriving the poor of food".

The Opposition leader asked the government that how could a person who earns Rs20,000 a month afford electricity bills worth Rs10,000, as he claimed that such a situation had not arisen since Pakistan's inception.

"To fulfill the IMF's (International Monetary Fund) conditions they took every measure [...] but despite that, I have heard reports that IMF is still not satisfied and is trying to impose further conditions."

More to follow.

