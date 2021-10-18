PM Imran Khan directs NCOC to maximise efforts for mandatory vaccination drive

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa (L) talking to Prime Minister Imran Khan (R) —PID/File

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday visited the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).



According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Director-General of the NCOC Major General Asif Mahmood Goraya apprised the forum on the latest COVID-19 situation, measures in place to contain the spread of the disease and vaccine administration, including future COVID-19 management strategy.

PM Imran Khan appreciated the efforts of the NCOC and all federating units for a synergised response during the pandemic for ensuring the safety and wellbeing of the people of Pakistan.

Imran Khan directed all stakeholders to maximise efforts for mandatory vaccination drive and enforcement of requisite Non-Pharmaceutical Interventions (NPIs).

Later, the premier presented NCOC memento to Lieutenant General Hamood Uz Zaman Khan, on his retirement, for outstanding services rendered as the National Coordinator at the NCOC, the statement said.

He was lauded for playing an instrumental role in the nation’s fight against COVID-19 through flawless management of resources and seamless coordination among all stakeholders.