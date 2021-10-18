Anushka Sharma shares a photo of her ‘whole heart’

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma left her fans swooning with a photo of her ‘whole heart’ husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika.



The Sultan actor turned to Instagram and shared the photo with a heartfelt caption.

She posted the picture with caption “My whole heart in one frame” followed by a heart emoji.

In the picture, Vamika can be seen seated in a ball pit while Virat playing with her.



Fans and fellow showbiz stars showered love on Vamika and Virat.

Commenting on the post, Ranveer Singh said “Hayyyye” along with numerous heart emojis.

Anushka recently returned to Dubai and she is currently in mandatory quarantine.

On Sunday, the actress took to Instagram to share pictures of Virat with caption “Couldn’t choose between these two captions - Quarantine makes the heart fonder & Love in the time of bubble life. #OhWell, you get the point!”.



