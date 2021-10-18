 
Showbiz
Monday Oct 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Anushka Sharma shares a photo of her ‘whole heart’

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 18, 2021

Anushka Sharma shares a photo of her ‘whole heart’
Anushka Sharma shares a photo of her ‘whole heart’

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma left her fans swooning with a photo of her ‘whole heart’ husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika.

The Sultan actor turned to Instagram and shared the photo with a heartfelt caption.

She posted the picture with caption “My whole heart in one frame” followed by a heart emoji.

In the picture, Vamika can be seen seated in a ball pit while Virat playing with her.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars showered love on Vamika and Virat.

Commenting on the post, Ranveer Singh said “Hayyyye” along with numerous heart emojis.

Anushka recently returned to Dubai and she is currently in mandatory quarantine.

On Sunday, the actress took to Instagram to share pictures of Virat with caption “Couldn’t choose between these two captions - Quarantine makes the heart fonder & Love in the time of bubble life. #OhWell, you get the point!”.


More From Showbiz:

Mira Rajput amazes fans with her ‘beach bum’ picture from Maldives vacation

Mira Rajput amazes fans with her ‘beach bum’ picture from Maldives vacation
Feroze Khan’s fans get emotional as he shares still from ‘Khuda Aur Muhabbat’

Feroze Khan’s fans get emotional as he shares still from ‘Khuda Aur Muhabbat’
Esra Bilgic on the hunt for Pakistani NGOs

Esra Bilgic on the hunt for Pakistani NGOs
Pooja Bedi, fiancé test positive for Covid-19

Pooja Bedi, fiancé test positive for Covid-19
Madhuri Dixit, Dr Shriram Nene celebrate 22nd wedding anniversary

Madhuri Dixit, Dr Shriram Nene celebrate 22nd wedding anniversary
Fahad Mustafa reacts to rising petrol prices: 'Khul ke ghabrayen'

Fahad Mustafa reacts to rising petrol prices: 'Khul ke ghabrayen'
Ghana Ali responds to critics with latest stunning photos

Ghana Ali responds to critics with latest stunning photos
Kareena Kapoor's son Jeh exudes mum's signature pout in adorable snaps

Kareena Kapoor's son Jeh exudes mum's signature pout in adorable snaps
Sherlyn Chopra files police complaint against Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra

Sherlyn Chopra files police complaint against Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma counting minutes amid Dubai quarantine

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma counting minutes amid Dubai quarantine
Ranveer Singh already 'shortlisting' baby names for future children with Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh already 'shortlisting' baby names for future children with Deepika Padukone
Vicky Kaushal is getting engaged 'soon enough' after roka rumors with Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal is getting engaged 'soon enough' after roka rumors with Katrina Kaif

Latest

view all