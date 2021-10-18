T20 World Cup: Scotland celebrates victory, interrupts Bangladesh press conference with national anthem

Scotland and Bangladesh played their first warmup match against each other on Sunday. — AFP/File

'Sorry we will keep it down next time,' Cricket Scotland says after sharing a video of Mahmudullah.

Acknowledging the patience of Bangladesh's player, they wrote: "Credit to Mahmudullah for his composure!"

Scotland had beaten team Bangladesh with six runs on Sunday.

During the post-match press conference of Bangladesh's Mohammad Mahmudullah was trying to field questions from reporters on his side's defeat, but music suddenly started playing in the background.



During the post-match press conference of Bangladesh’s Mohammad Mahmudullah was trying to field questions from reporters on his side's defeat, but music suddenly started playing in the background.

The Scotland team, in the mood to celebrate, delivered a rousing rendition of their national anthem, Flower of Scotland, which could be heard in the press room.

However, later on Cricket Scotland posted the video of Mahmudullah on its official Twitter. “Sorry we will keep it down next time,” it captioned the video.







Scotland had beaten team Bangladesh with six runs on Sunday. The win has taken Scotland to the second spot in the Group A points table, where the top two teams will seal their place in Super 12.

Scotland had given Bangladesh a target of 141 runs to win but the latter could only score 134 for 7 wickets at the end of the 20 overs of the second innings.

Bowler Chris Greaves was awarded the "Man of the Match" title as he picked up two wickets as well as scoring 45 runs.

Brad Wheal picked up the wickets of Nurul Hasan and Mahmud Ullah to leave Scotland in the ascendancy. While Mark Watt got his first wicket of the match by sending Afif Hossain back to the pavilion after scoring 18 runs.

Mushfiqur Rahim was the top batsman for the Bangladesh squad but he could only add 38 runs to his team's score, which was not enough to meet the target set by the Scottish team.

At the beginning of the match, the captain of the Bangladesh cricket team, Mahmudullah, won the toss and opted to bowl first.

At the end of the 20 overs, Scotland scored 140 for 9.

Half of Scotland's team returned to the pavilion for 52 runs, after which Chris Greaves and Mark Watt batted responsibly to take the team's score to 140 runs.

Chris Greaves scored 45 runs, George Munsey scored 29 runs, while Mark Watt scored 22 runs.

For Bangladesh, Mehdi Hassan took 3 wickets, while Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rehman took 2 wickets each.

Prior to the match, Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah had said: "This is a good wicket and more runs can be scored here, but we want to chase the target because of the dew at night."

On the other hand, Scottish captain Kyle Kotzer said: "We are happy to bat first. If you give a good target, you can put more pressure in the second innings. There is dew but we have to deal with it."

It should be recalled that earlier in the day, in the opening match of the T20 World Cup, host Oman had defeated Papua New Guinea by 10 wickets.