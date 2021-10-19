 
Tuesday Oct 19 2021
Maura Higgins and Giovanni Pernice end their romantic journey

Tuesday Oct 19, 2021

Maura Higgins and Giovanni Pernice have ended their romance after four months of being together.

The Love Island bombshell and Strictly Come Dancing hunk are no longer partners as they have ended their romantic journey.

Irish stunner is said to be "absolutely devastated" after Italian star Giovanni's Strictly commitments got between them.

"It's all over for now. Maura's absolutely devastated, it appears the Strictly curse has struck again," according to reports.

Maura and Giovanni are hoping that they can patch things up. But only time will tell whether Giovanni's got the time.

"Giovanni Pernice has been working 24/7 on the show practising with celeb partner Rose, and they've become really good friends. He's even been learning sign language, showing it off on social media.

