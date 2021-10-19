Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's fans react to anti-Sussex comments

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's fans strongly reacted to anti sussexes comments by a royal biographer Prince regarding Prince William's Earthshot prize scheme initiative.

Earthshot awards, launched by future leader Prince William, will run annually from 2021 to 2030, and see five winners each year recognised for their work helping the environment.

The finalists from the scheme will accompany the Royal Family at COP26, the UN Climate Change conference in Glasgow next month, and

Royal biographer Angela Levin, who has met and interviewed Prince Harry, described the William and Charles' united interest in climate change as “very moving” but issued a blow to Prince Harry, which has been met with dismay from fans of the Sussexes.



She took to Twitter and wrote: “Royal father and son working towards the same goals is very moving in what has been a very difficult year. I hope one day Harry will feel ashamed of himself.”

Her comments came under fire from fans of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as they accused the royal biographer of being “anti-Sussex” and causing “unnecessary drama”, with one user wrote: “Shaming Harry without empathising with his real issues is just mean”

Reacting to Angela's rmarks about the Duke and Sussex @mafoxj added: “Why are you anti-Sussex. Not just you but half the country. I had hoped they would have returned by now.”