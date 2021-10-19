 
pakistan
Tuesday Oct 19 2021
By
APP

International engagement essential to evolve economic situation in Afghanistan: FM

By
APP

Tuesday Oct 19, 2021

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday received a telephone call from his Iranian counterpart Dr Hossein Amir Abdollahian. Photo: @SMQureshiPTI/ Twitter
  • FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi speaks to Iranian counterpart Dr Hossein Amir Abdollahian over the phone.
  • Qureshi, Iran FM discuss regional security situation.
  • Expresses hope international community will ramp up provision of humanitarian assistance.

ISLAMABAD: Close coordination is essential to help Afghanistan get on on the path to peace, stability and development, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told his Iranian counterpart Dr Hossein Amir Abdollahian during a telephone call.

The FM received a call from Dr Abdollahian Monday, during which the two leaders exchanged views on the regional security situation, particularly in Afghanistan.

FM Dr Abdollahian invited FM Qureshi to participate in the second ministerial meeting of the neighboring countries of Afghanistan, to be held in Tehran next week, stressing that Iran fully supported Pakistan’s initiative for a regional approach on Afghanistan.

Qureshi thanked his Iranian counterpart for the invitation and expressed the hope that the meeting would impart further impetus to the regional approach on the situation in Afghanistan.

He emphasised that close coordination was essential to help Afghanistan on the path to peace, stability and development.

The Pakistani FM underlined that sustained international engagement was essential in view of the evolving economic situation in Afghanistan. He expressed the hope that the international community would ramp up the provision of humanitarian assistance on an urgent basis, in view of the upcoming winter season, and take steps to ensure economic stability in the country.

At the initiative of Pakistan, the first ministerial meeting of the neighbouring countries of Afghanistan was held online on September 8.

During it, a joint statement was unanimously adopted. The foreign ministers of China, Iran, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan participated.

The ministerial meeting was preceded by a virtual meeting of the special representatives/ envoys of the six neighbouring countries.

