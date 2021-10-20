 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp looks dashing as he promotes his new TV series Puffins in Serbia

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 20, 2021

Johnny Depp looks dashing as he promotes his new TV series Puffins in Serbia

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp cut a dapper figure as he promoted his new TV series Puffins in Serbia on Tuesday wearing a typically edgy ensemble.

The 58-year-old-actor posed for photographers at a promotional event in a typically edgy ensemble. He wore a tailored waistcoat beneath a pinstripe jacket and accessorised with a scarf, patterned necktie and tinted sunglasses.

Johnny posed with actor Milos Bikovic alongside producers Monika Bacardi and Andrea Iervolino at the event.

Johnny Depp looks dashing as he promotes his new TV series Puffins in Serbia

Johnny rocked a crisp pair of satin trousers teamed with polished black shoes and accessorised with an assortment of statement-making jewellery.

Johnny famously remained out of camera for a long time after losing a libel trial against tabloid last year over an article that branded him a 'wife-beater' following his acrimonious, ill-fated marriage to actress Amber Heard.

The father-of-two's impressive collection of hand tattoos could be seen poking out from the sleeve of his jacket.

Johnny plays central character Johnny Puffin in the animated series, which is available to stream on Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.

More From Entertainment:

Travis Barker plays blinder by designing Kourtney Kardashian's engagement ring

Travis Barker plays blinder by designing Kourtney Kardashian's engagement ring
Angelina Jolie turns heads in strapless gown as she hits red carpet premiere for Eternals

Angelina Jolie turns heads in strapless gown as she hits red carpet premiere for Eternals
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker get into the Halloween spirit

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker get into the Halloween spirit
Hailey Bieber looks style queen in a baggy grey menswear

Hailey Bieber looks style queen in a baggy grey menswear
Trevor Jones, Millionaire Matchmaker star, dies at 34

Trevor Jones, Millionaire Matchmaker star, dies at 34
Thomas Markle says he wants to meet Prince Harry and Meghan's children

Thomas Markle says he wants to meet Prince Harry and Meghan's children

Latest photo shows Eminem, Snoop Dogg beef is over

Latest photo shows Eminem, Snoop Dogg beef is over
Russian space movie director says moon or Mars could be next

Russian space movie director says moon or Mars could be next
Harry Styles joins Marvel Cinematic Universe with exciting role

Harry Styles joins Marvel Cinematic Universe with exciting role

Sarah Hayland's secret to good health is chocolate

Sarah Hayland's secret to good health is chocolate
Meghan Markle accused of 'stalking' Angelina Jolie, Amal Clooney, other celebrities

Meghan Markle accused of 'stalking' Angelina Jolie, Amal Clooney, other celebrities

Queen Elizabeth turns down 'Oldie of the Year Award'

Queen Elizabeth turns down 'Oldie of the Year Award'

Latest

view all