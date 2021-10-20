Johnny Depp looks dashing as he promotes his new TV series Puffins in Serbia

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp cut a dapper figure as he promoted his new TV series Puffins in Serbia on Tuesday wearing a typically edgy ensemble.

The 58-year-old-actor posed for photographers at a promotional event in a typically edgy ensemble. He wore a tailored waistcoat beneath a pinstripe jacket and accessorised with a scarf, patterned necktie and tinted sunglasses.



Johnny posed with actor Milos Bikovic alongside producers Monika Bacardi and Andrea Iervolino at the event.

Johnny rocked a crisp pair of satin trousers teamed with polished black shoes and accessorised with an assortment of statement-making jewellery.



Johnny famously remained out of camera for a long time after losing a libel trial against tabloid last year over an article that branded him a 'wife-beater' following his acrimonious, ill-fated marriage to actress Amber Heard.



The father-of-two's impressive collection of hand tattoos could be seen poking out from the sleeve of his jacket.



Johnny plays central character Johnny Puffin in the animated series, which is available to stream on Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.