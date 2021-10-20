 
Wednesday Oct 20 2021
'The White Tiger' star Adarsh Gourav signs drama series with 'Friends' alum

Wednesday Oct 20, 2021

The White Tiger actor, Adarsh Gourav, has signed a new project with Friends alum David Schwimmer.

The anthology drama series titled Extrapolations stars also stars Meryl Streep, Kit Harington, and Gemma Chan.

Speaking ahead of the project with a media outlet, Adarsh Gourav shared his excitement with a media outlet.

“This is beyond anything I can express, to be honest. But to be working with such an incredible team at such an early juncture of my career is truly rewarding. I’m elated to be part of this project and grateful that I will be working alongside some of the very best in the business."

He added, "I have grown up and looked up each of my co-stars and to now be sharing screen space with them is incredible. This story is such an important one to be told for our current generation and is tied in with realities of today”.

