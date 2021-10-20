SC wants delay in restoration of Punjab's local govt institutions probed

SC bench headed by CJ Gulzar Ahmed holds hearing into delay in restoration of local govt institutions.

CJP Ahmed says whoever is responsible for the delay will be held accountable.

Apex court seeks all records of LHC’s hearings on the case.

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan Wednesday ordered an investigation into the delay in the restoration of local bodies' institutions in Punjab.

Headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed, a Supreme Court bench heard a case against the delay in the restoration of local government institutions in the country's largest province.

The lawyer representing the Punjab government presented the notification relating to the restoration of local government institutions.

"The provincial government thinks it has restored local government institutions but in fact, it hasn't even drafted the notification correctly,” the chief justice remarked.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel contended that the government had maintained in the Lahore High Court that it cannot implement the court's orders on restoring local government institutions.

At this, the Supreme Court sought all the records of the LHC’s legal proceedings, saying that it will get to the bottom of the matter via an inquiry.

Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhail said that the written reply by the Punjab secretary speaks about a summary sent to the Punjab chief minister on the restoration of local government institutions.

Read more: Supreme Court orders restoration of Punjab's local govt

The chief justice said that whoever is responsible for the delay will be held accountable for it.

The court sought certified copies of the LHC’s verdicts while ordering a probe into the matter.